Raipur, Apr 6 (PTI) With the detection of 9,921 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, Chhattisgarh saw its highest single-day spike since the outbreak of the infection in March last year, taking the states caseload to 3,68,269, a health department official said.

With 53 more deaths caused due to the viral infection and co-morbidities, the statewide toll mounted to 4,416, the official said.

The state has witnessed 54,171 coronavirus cases and 561 deaths in the last one month.

As many as 65 people were discharged from hospitals while 1,487 others completed their home isolation period in the day, leaving the state with 52,445 active cases, he said.

With this, the number of people who have recovered from the infection increased to 3,29,408.

The worst-hit Raipur and Durg districts accounted for 2,821 and 1,838 of the new cases, respectively.

While the cumulative count of the infection in Raipur has reached 76,427, including 1,001 deaths, Durgs caseload has increased to 45,891, including 812 fatalities.

Rajnandgaon recorded 940 new cases, Bilaspur 545 and Mahasamund 468, among other districts, he said.

Of the latest fatalities, 15 took place on Tuesday and 38 on Monday, he said.

With 47,973 samples examined on Tuesday, the number of tests to detect coronavirus in the state went up to 59,88,552.

Chhattisgarhs coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 3,86,269, new cases 9,921, deaths 4,416, recovered 3,29,408, active cases 52,445, people tested so far 59,88,552.

