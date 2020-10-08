Raipur, Oct 8 (PTI) Chhattisgarh reported 2,873 new coronavirus cases and 24 more fatalities, taking the states infection tally to 1,34,612 and the death toll to 1,158 on Thursday, a health official said.

A total of 485 people were discharged from various hospitals following their recovery, while 1,386 patients completed their home isolation during the day, taking the tally of recoveries to 1,06,027, he said.

The state now has 27,427 active cases, he said.

Raipur district, the worst-hit by the pandemic in the state and placed at the top of the tally, reported 306 new cases, taking its total count to 36,541.

The district has witnessed 473 deaths so far.

Janjgir-Champa district reported 353 new cases, Raigarh 272, Korba 165, Durg 160, Kanker 148, Bilaspur 123, and Rajnandgaon 119 among other districts, he said.

Of the latest fatalities, seven died on Thursday and another on Wednesday, while 16 deaths had taken place earlier (but added to the fatality tally now), the official said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,34,612, New cases 2,873, deaths 1,158, recovered 1,06,027, active cases 27,427, people tested so far 12,66,497.

