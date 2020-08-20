Raipur, Aug 20 (PTI) Chhattisgarh witnessed the biggest spike in COVID-19 cases in a single day with 916 people testing positive on Thursday, taking the states tally to 18,501, a health official said.

The state also reported four more deaths, taking the number of fatalities to 168, he said.

While two patients died on Thursday, as many succumbed on Wednesday, he said.

The day also saw the discharge of 554 patients following recovery from the infection, the official said.

The state has 6,594 active cases now as 11,739 people have been discharged and 168 died, he said.

Raipur district, worst-hit by the pandemic in the state, with 330 new cases and Durg district with 183 cases were the biggest contributors to the tally, he said.

Other districts where fresh cases were detectedare Dantewada (38), Sukma (37), Surguja (34), Raigarh (32), Janjgir-Champa (30), Koriya (27), Narayanpur (20), Kanker (20), Korba (19), Jashpur (19), Surajpur (17), Rajnandgaon (16), Bilaspur (15), Kondagaon (14) and Balodabazar (9), he said.

Eight cases each were recorded in Gariaband, Mungeli and Bijapur districts, six each in Dhamtari, Mahasamund and Bastar, five in Kabirdham, four each in Bemetara and Balrampur districts while one case came from Balod, he said.

Among the four fatalities, three were reported from Raipur district while a 60-year-old man from Korba district succumbed at a hospital here, he said.

Chhattisgarh, where the infection has spread in all the 28 districts, has recorded over 12,900 cases and 140 deaths just in the last one month, he said.

With a total 6,543 cases so far, Raipur district tops the state tally. The district has seen 93 deaths.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 18,501, new cases 916, deaths 168, discharged 11,739, active cases 6,594, people tested so far 4,55,106.

