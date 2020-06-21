Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 21 (ANI): With 139 new COVID-19 cases reported in Chhattisgarh on Sunday, the total number of cases stands at 2,273, said State Health Department.

The total number of cases include 841 active cases, 1421 discharged and 11 deaths.

The COVID-19 count in India has reached 4,10,461 on Sunday, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

The death toll due to COVID-19 has now reached 13,254. The COVID-19 count includes 1,69,451 active cases, while 2,27,756 patients have been cured and discharged or migrated so far. (ANI)

