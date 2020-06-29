Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 29 (ANI): As many as 84 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Chhattisgarh on Sunday, taking the state tally to 2,964.

"The cases include 619 active cases, 2,062 discharged and 13 deaths," the Chhattisgarh Health Department said in a release.

With 19,906 new cases, the highest single-day spike so far, India's COVID-19 count touched 5,28,859 including 2,03,051 active cases, 3,09,713 cured/discharged/migrated, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The death toll rose to 16,095 in the country. (ANI)

