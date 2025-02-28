Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 28 (ANI): A total of 18 Naxalites were arrested, and explosives were recovered from them in an operation carried out by security forces in three different locations in the Bijapur District.

According to the police, 10 Naxalites were arrested from the forests of Gunjeperti in the Usur police station area, along with explosives. Seven were arrested from the forests of Rajpenta in the Basaguda police station area, along with explosives.

Additionally, a joint operation by the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Bhairamgarh Police station led to the arrest of one Maoist with explosives.

On February 9, security forces neutralised 31 Naxalites in the forests under the National Park area of Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the efforts of security forces.

Home Minister Shah described the operations against the Naxals as a "big success" in the direction of making India Naxal-free.

"In the direction of making India Naxal-free, the security forces have achieved a big success in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh. In this operation, 31 Naxalites were killed and a huge amount of arms and explosives were also recovered," Shah wrote on X.

Two security personnel also lost their lives, while two others were injured during the gunfight, officials informed.

Shah expressed "heartlfelt" condolences to the families of soldiers who lost their lives.

"Today we have lost two of our brave soldiers in the effort to end anti-human Naxalism. This country will always be indebted to these heroes. I express my heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyred soldiers." Shah said.

"I also reiterate my resolve that before 31 March 2026, we will completely eradicate Naxalism from the country, so that no citizen of the country has to lose his life due to it," he added.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai congratulated security personnel.

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai praised the 'Jawans' for their bravery while speaking about the encounter with ANI.

"We have been fighting strongly against the Naxalites since the time we came to power. We praise our jawans for their bravery. Today in the Bijapur district an encounter broke out between the Jawans and the Naxals. 31 Naxals were killed in this. I congratulate the Jawans for this success. Two Jawans lost their lives, may their soul rest in peace," Sai said. (ANI)

