Raipur, Jun 22 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Wednesday recorded 131 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally in the state to 11,53,356, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,035 as nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, an official said.

Raipur led with 29 cases, followed by 21 in Durg, 16 in Surguja, 11 in Korea and eight in Bilaspur, while seven districts did not report any case, he said.

The recovery count reached 11,38,736 after 62 persons recuperated during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 585. The state's positivity rate is 1.39 per cent.

With 9,394 samples examined during the day, the overall test count went up to 1,78,25,778, the official added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,53,356, new cases 131, death toll 14,035, recovered 11,38,736, active cases 585, today tests 9,394, total tests 1,78,25,778.

