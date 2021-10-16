Raipur, Oct 16 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 case tally reached 10,05,638 on Saturday as 14 people were detected with the infection, while the death toll stood unchanged at 13,570, an official said.

The number of recoveries rose to 9,91,887 after 12 people were discharged from hospitals and 18 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 181 active cases, he said.

"Raipur district recorded four new cases, Raigarh three and Bilaspur two. Five districts reported one case each. No fresh case was reported in 20 districts. With 15,010 samples tested during the day, the number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state so far went up to 13,390,565," he said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,05,638, New cases 14, Death toll 13,570, Recovered 9,91,887, Active cases 181, today tests 15,010, Total tests 13,390,565.

