Raipur, Oct 19 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally touched 10,05,701 on Tuesday with the addition of 20 cases, while the death toll stood unchanged at 13,570, an official said.

The recovery count reached 9,91,943 after two people were discharged from hospitals and 21 completed home isolation, leaving the state with an active tally of 188, he said.

"Raipur district recorded five cases, followed by four in Durg and three in Janjgir-Champa. No fresh case was reported in 21 districts. With 14,205 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests conducted so far went up to 13,436,160," he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,05,701, New cases 20, Death toll 13,570, Recovered 9,91,943, Active cases 188, today tests 14,205, Total tests 13,436,160.

