Raipur, Mar 7 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally mounted to 3,14,320 on Sunday with 222 more people testing positive for the infection, while three fatalities took the toll to 3,858, a health official said.

The number of recoveries reached 3,07,642 after 14 people were discharged from hospitals while 94 others completed their home isolation period in the day leaving the state with 2,820 active cases, he said.

"Raipur district reported 66 new cases, taking its total count to 56,134, including 810 deaths. Durg district saw 52 new cases and Bilaspur 21, among other districts," he said.

Of the three deaths recorded during the day, two took place on Sunday and one on Saturday, he said.

With 14,917 samples tested on Sunday, the total number of tests in the state went up to 49,90,332.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: positive cases 3,14,320, new cases 222, deaths 3,858, recovered 3,07,642, active cases 2,820, tests today 14,917, total tests 49,90,332.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)