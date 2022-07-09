Raipur, Jul 9 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Saturday reported 258 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 2.53 per cent, taking the tally to 11,56,049, while the death toll increased by three to reach 14,043, an official said.

So far, 11,40,551 persons have recovered from the infection, including 163 during the day, leaving the state with 1,455 active cases, he said.

Durg led with 45 cases, followed by 40 in Raipur, 29 in Bilaspur, 23 in Rajnandgaon, 20 in Bemetara, 17 in Balodabazar, 11 in Raigarh and 10 in Janjgir-Champa, while no coronavirus case was reported in five districts, he said.

With 10,187 samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far went up to 1,80,02,203, he added.

