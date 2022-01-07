Raipur, Jan 7 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Friday added 2,828 COVID-19 cases to its tally, which reached 10,17,356, while three deaths took the toll in the state to 13,609, an official said.

The recovery count stood at 9,94,063 after 12 people were discharged from hospitals and 34 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 9,684, he said.

"Raipur district reported 899 new cases, taking the tally to 1,61,288, including 3,146 deaths. The district has 2,974 active cases. Raigarh recorded 364 cases, followed by 293 in Durg, 279 in Bilaspur, 268 in Korba and 153 in Jashpur, among other districts," he said.

With 44,773 samples being examined during the day, the number of COVID-19 tests in the state went up to 1,51,70,644, the official said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,17,356, New cases 2,828, Death toll 13,609, Recovered 9,94,063, Active cases 9,684, today tests 44,773, Total tests 1,51,70,644.

