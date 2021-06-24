Raipur, Jun 24 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count rose to 9,92,391 on Thursday with addition of 317 cases, while the death toll mounted by eight to 13,415, an official said.

The number of recoveries reached 9,71,662 after a total of 81 people were discharged from various hospitals, while 524 others completed their home isolation during the day.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 7,314, the official said.

Raipur district reported 18 new cases, taking the caseload to 1,57,087, including 3,128 deaths. Bijapur recorded 38 new cases, Janjgir-Champa 37 and Dantewada 26, among other districts, he said.

With 24,274 samples tested on Thursday, the overall test count went up to 1,01,21,646.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 9,92,391, new cases 317, death toll 13,415, recovered 9,71,662, active cases 7,314, tests conducted today 24,274, total number of tests 1,01,21,646.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)