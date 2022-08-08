Raipur, Aug 8 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Monday reported 389 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 4.09 per cent, taking the tally to 11,69,532, while the death toll increased by one to reach 14,081, an official said.

Also Read | CLAT 2023: Apply for CLAT 2023 Examination at consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Check Details Here.

The recovery count rose by 447 and touched 11,52,169, leaving the state with 3,282 active cases, he said.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: 17-Year-Old Minor Girl Gang-Raped Near Railway Station.

"Raipur led with 59 cases, followed by 38 in Durg, 25 each in Mahasamund and Korba, 24 in Dhamtari, 23 in Kanker and 17 in Bilaspur, among other districts," he said.

With 9,511 samples examined during the day, the overall number of tests carried out so far in the state went up to 1,83,12,446, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,69,532, new cases 389, death toll 14,081, recovered 11,52,169, active cases 3,282, today tests 9,511, total tests 1,83,12,446.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)