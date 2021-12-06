Raipur, Dec 6 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 tally reached 10,07,011 on Monday as 44 new cases were detected, while the death toll remained unchanged at 13.593, an official said.

The recovery count stood at 9,93,081 after 12 people were discharged from hospitals and 25 completed home isolation, leaving the state with 337 active cases, he said.

Korba recorded 10 new cases, followed by five in Durg and four in Raipur, and no fresh case was reported in 15 districts, he said.

"A total of 1,00,22,404 people have been given both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine. This is 51 per cent of the total eligible population, which is 1,96,51,000. Similarly, 91 per cent of the eligible population, or 1,79,70,977 people, have been administered the first dose of the vaccine," the official informed.

With 22,988 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,43,97,746, he added.

