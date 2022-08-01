Raipur, Aug 1 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Monday reported 518 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 4.56 per cent, taking the tally to 11,66,421, while the death toll increased by one to reach 14,067, an official said.

The recovery count stood at 11,48,873 after 493 people were discharged, leaving the state with 3,481 active cases, he said.

"Raipur led with 54 cases, followed by 49 in Durg, 39 in Rajnandgaon, 36 in Bastar, 35 each in Balod, Dhamtari and Mahasamund, 34 in Raigarh, 25 each in Bemetara and Korba and 17 in Bilaspur, among other districts. No coronavirus case was reported from three districts," he said.

The overall number of coronavirus tests in the state reached 1,82,46,407after 11,371 samples were examined during the day, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,66,421, new cases 518, death toll 14,067, recovered 11,48,873, active cases 3,481, today tests 11,371, total tests 1,82,46,407.

