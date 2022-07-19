Raipur, Jul 19 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Tuesday reported 595 COVID-19 cases at the positivity rate of 4.01 per cent, taking the tally to 11,59,921, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,047, an official said.

The recovery count rose to 11,42,831 after 386 people were discharged during the day, leaving the state with 3,043 active cases, he said.

Raipur led with 96 cases, followed by 68 each in Durg and Rajnandgaon, 57 in Korba, 37 in Balodabazar, 33 in Janjgir-Champa and 24 in Bilaspur among other districts. No fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in two districts.

With 14,833 samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far went up to 1,81,12,489, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,59,921, new cases 595, death toll 14,047, recovered 11,42,831, active cases 3,043, today tests 14,833, total tests 1,81,12,489.

