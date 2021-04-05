Raipur, Apr 5 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Monday reported the highest number of 7,302 COVID-19 cases in a day, taking the state's tally to 3,76,348, officials said.

With 44 more fatalities due to the viral infection and co-morbidities, the overall toll mounted to 4,363.

A total of 78 people were discharged from hospitals while 1,150 others completed their home isolation stay in the day, leaving the state with 44,296 active cases, an official said.

The number of recoveries in Chhattisgarh now stands at 3,27,689.

The worst-hit Raipur and Durg districts accounted for 1,702 and 1,169 of the new cases, respectively.

While the total count of infection in Raipur has reached 73,606, including 975 deaths, Durg's caseload increased to 44,053, including 803 fatalities.

Rajnandgaon reported 893 new infections, Bilaspur 467 and Bemetara 335 among other districts, the official said.

Of the 44 deaths, 20 had occurred on Monday, 18 on Sunday while six others had succumbed to the infection earlier, he said.

With 40,053 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Chhattisgarh has gone up to 59,40,579.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 3,76,348, new cases 7,302, deaths 4,363, recovered 3,27,689, active cases 44,296, tests today 40,053, total tests 59,40,579.

