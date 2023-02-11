Raipur, Feb 11 (PTI) Chhattisgarh logged no fresh case and fatality on Saturday which kept the tally and the toll unchanged at 11,77,782 and 14,146, respectively, a health official said.

There was no rise in the recovery count either, which stood at 11,63,632, leaving the state with four active cases, he added.

So far, 1,88,87,101 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, including 955 during the day, a government release said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,77,782, new cases (zero), death toll 14,146, recovered 11,63,632, active cases 4, today tests 955, total tests 1,88,87,101.

