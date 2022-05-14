Raipur, May 14 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Saturday recorded one COVID-19 case, taking the tally to 11,52,334, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,034, an official said.

The one case, at a positivity rate of 0.04 per cent, was reported in Raipur, while19 districts have no coronavirus case as on Saturday, he said.

The recovery count increased by one to touch 11,38,272, leaving the state with 28 active cases, the official said.

With 2,675 samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in Chhattisgarh went up to 1,76,90,744, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,52,334, new cases 1, death toll 14,034, recovered 11,38,272, active cases 28, today tests 2,675, total tests 1,76,90,744.

