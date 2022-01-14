The SSB personnel being taken to hospital. (ANI/photo)

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 14 (ANI): A Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel belonging to 33 Battalion was injured in a Naxal-provoked IED blast near Kosronda camp of Chhattisgarh on Friday, informed Kanker Superintendent of Police (SP).

"There was an incident of brief firing for about 10 minutes after the IED blast at 12:55 pm near Patkalbeda village on Friday", said SP , Shalabh Sinha.

As per police information, the injured jawan was evacuated and admitted to Antagarh Hospital for treatment initially. "He has been referred to Raipur for better treatment."

The 33 Battalion of SSB was out for railway line protection duty and was patrolling the forest area under Tadoki police station limits when the Naxals set off the IED and the jawan sustained blast injuries, confirmed police. (ANI)

