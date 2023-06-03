Sukma, Jun 3 (PTI) Three Naxalites have surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, a police official said on Saturday.

Also Read | Odisha Train Tragedy: Death Toll Mounts to 288 After Balasore Train Mishap; PM Narendra Modi Assures of Best Medical Treatment (Watch Video).

He identified the three as 'jan militia' members Paraski Hidma, Podiam Soma and Vetti Sukka, all residents of Bheji area in the district.

Also Read | Anjali Murder Case: Husband Mintu Rambrij Singh, Brother-in-Law Arrested After Woman’s Headless Body Was Found at Uttan Beach in Thane.

"They said they were laying down arms after being impressed with the rehabilitation policy of the Chhattisgarh government and Sukma police's Puna Narottam (new morning new beginning) campaign to get ultras back in the mainstream," he added.

They surrendered before Sukma Additional Superintendent of Police Gaurav Mandal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)