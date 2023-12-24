Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 24 (ANI): Three Naxals have been killed in an encounter with security forces in the Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh, said the police on Sunday.

The incident took place between the Tumakpal and Dabba Kunna villages alongside the Sukma border, added the police.

Meanwhile, arms and ammunition have also been recovered.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

