Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 26 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has announced the launch of 'Godhan Nyay Yojana' in the state to make "animal husbandry commercially profitable, prevent open grazing by cattle, solve the problem of stray animals on roads and for environment conservation".

Baghel provided the information about the scheme on Thursday at the online press conference.

According to an official release, Baghel said the scheme is being launched to promote animal husbandry and make it a profitable practice.

He said the state government has made consistent efforts to strengthen the rural economy.

Baghel said that Gothan Nyay Yojana will prove to be an innovative step towards protecting the financial interest of livestock owners in the state.

He said that five-member sub-committee of the Cabinet chaired by Agriculture and Water Resource Minister Ravindra Choubey will decide the procurement rate of cow dung within eight days, after deliberating upon the suggestion received from farmers, livestock owners, cowshed operators and intellectuals.

He said that the procurement of cow dung on fixed rate will be commenced from Hareli Festival.

Baghel said that Chhattisgarh has had the tradition of cattle grazing in open, which harms both the cattle and the crops of farmers. Stray animals on roads of cities are major cause of road accidents. Often cow-owners leave the cows astray after milking, which causes various problems. This scenario will change completely after implementation of Godhan Nyay Yojana and livestock owners will provide proper fodder-water to their cattle and keep then tied at their place, the release said.

Baghel said that to prevent movement of stray animals, Urban Administration will make complete arrangements for procurement of cowdung and its utilization for production of vermicompost.

Vermicompost fertilizer produced from cow dung under the scheme will be sold through cooperative societies, to meet the fertilizer requirement of farmers as well as of Forest Department, Agriculture, Horticulture and Urban Administration Department for plantation campaigns.

The government will also make arrangements for marketing of the additional organic fertilizer. (ANI)

