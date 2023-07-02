Durg, Jul 2 (PTI) A 40-year-old man and his minor son were killed, while his wife and daughter were injured when a truck hit their motorcycle in Chhattisgarh's Durg district on Sunday, police said.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed grief over the accident and announced ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased.

The accident took place around 12 pm at Motipur village in Patan area of the district, following which locals blocked the road which also connects Raipur to Durg, Additional Superintendent of Police (rural) Anant Sahu said.

A capsule truck hit the motorcycle killing the rider Rajendra Barle and his six-year-old son Prabhat Barle on the spot, he said.

Barle's wife Laxmi and daughter Pushpa sustained injuries and were shifted to a hospital, he said.

A case under section 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the truck driver, who was arrested, Sahu said.

Residents of the village and people from nearby areas blocked the road demanding adequate compensation, free treatment to the injured, free education to the deceased man's daughter and construction of a speed breaker at the spot, another police official said.

The blockade was lifted after officials informed protestors that the chief minister has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the victims' kin for each of the deceased and the mining contractor under whom the truck was being operated will also provide Rs 2 lakh for each of the deceased, he said.

Baghel has directed officials to provide good medical treatment to the injured persons, he added.

