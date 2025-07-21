Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 21 (ANI): Two villagers were allegedly killed by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district under the Tarrem police station area on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, police said.

The police said in a statement, "Two villagers killed by Naxals in Tarrem police station area of Bijapur district."

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

