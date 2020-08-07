Kawardha (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): A vehicle carrying 200 cases of liquor crashed on the National Highway in the Ranisagar area of Chhattisgarh's Kawardha on Thursday, Nimesh Singh, police station incharge, Kawardha said.

"A vehicle carrying 100 cases of beer and 100 cases of whiskey, with a possibly drunk driver crashed after losing control of the vehicle. The driver received minor injuries and has been admitted to the district hospital in Kawardha for treatment," he said.

According to Nitin Khanduja, the Excise Inspector of Kawardha, the liquor was worth over Rs 20 lakhs.

"We believe that the liquor came from Raipur and was to be emptied in the Kaura liquor shop in Kawardha. About Rs 20 lakh worth of liquor has been damaged. The police did not allow the village people to come to take the liquor bottles from the site but many managed to rob what was left of the haul." (ANI)

