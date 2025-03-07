Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 7 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Friday said that the Bastar district has been awarded Rs 3 crore by NITI Aayog for its 'outstanding performance' in improving education quality, enhancing learning engagement, integrating education technology, and fostering a strong teacher-student bond.

Expressing his pride over the recognition, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai stated that the award is a testament to the dedication of the government's commitment to strengthening education in the region.

Also Read | What Is EPFO 3.0? From Key Features, Benefits To Launch Date, Know Everything About New EPFO Version That Will Allow PF Withdrawal From ATMs.

"The NITI Aayog has awarded Bastar district a prize of Rs 3 crores for its outstanding performance in making education more effective, learning more engaging, better use of education technology, and fostering a strong teacher-student bond, leading to the overall development of students. It is a matter of immense pride and joy that the hard work of school children in Bastar district and our government's unwavering commitment to excellent education has taken the district to new heights," CM Sai wrote in a post on X.

"This award is also a testament to the success of our government's efforts to strengthen basic education infrastructure in aspirational districts, which will further motivate us to develop excellent education systems and promote intellectual development in Bastar. Our government is committed to ensuring that every district in Chhattisgarh progresses and every student becomes educated," he added.

Also Read | Kolkata Shocker: Unknown Stalker Harasses Woman With Calls and Texts for 4 Months, Orders 300 Cash-on-Delivery Items Including Gadgets and Clothes to Her Home.

In a post on X, the NITI Ayog also applauded Bastar for its educational excellence, and wrote, "With a firm commitment to educational excellence, Bastar, Chhattisgarh, has been recognised under the Aspirational Districts Programme with a Rs 3 crore award for its remarkable improvements in learning outcomes. Through forward-thinking, tech-driven initiatives, the district is creating inclusive learning opportunities, ensuring that quality education reaches every child, everywhere."

"To make learning more engaging and effective, the district has introduced innovative education initiatives, ensuring that students receive quality learning opportunities regardless of their location. By leveraging technology and community-driven programs, classrooms are becoming more interactive and students are gaining better access to educational resources," the post read.

"Additionally, targeted interventions are helping bridge learning gaps, enhance teacher-student engagement and create a more inclusive and future-ready education system. Bastar's achievement is a testament to how Aspirational Districts can drive meaningful change through strategic interventions and digital innovation. Let's celebrate this milestone and continue working towards a more inclusive, empowered and technology-driven education system in India!" it added.

Earlier this week on Monday, Chhattisgarh Finance Minister OP Choudhary announced a slew of initiatives aimed at boosting the state's economy and improving the lives of its citizens.

In a significant move, the government has reduced the price of petrol by one rupee, which is expected to benefit the people of Chhattisgarh.

He said that the government have reduced the price of petrol by Rs 1, adding that the budget is a budget for the welfare of knowledge, to bring progress in the state through speed.

Presenting the budget, Choudhary emphasised that it is focused on the welfare of knowledge and aims to bring progress to the state through speed.

The budget is designed to ensure rapid economic development, with a strategy that prioritises Good Governance, Accelerated Infrastructure, Technology, and Industrial Growth (GATI). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)