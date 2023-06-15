Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 15 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Rajya Beej Evan Krishi Vikas Nigam Limited (CRBKVNL) has already started distributing seeds for Kharif season and succeeded in achieving the 80 per cent target fixed by the government

Kharif season is considered to commence from June to July.

The corporation, which is engaged in ensuring quality seeds to farmers, has started allocating seeds to the cooperative societies and 80 per cent allocation has been completed.

"Chhattisgarh government has set a target of distributing 10 lakh 1 thousand quintal seeds of separate crops, including paddy, lentils, oilseeds and millets, to the farmers across the state," said Additional Director of the Corporation R K Chandravanshi.

Of the set target, the corporation has been entrusted with the responsibility of providing 6.87 lakh quintal seeds, said Chandravanshi, adding that against the given target, around 6.05 quintal seeds are available with the corporation.

So far, the corporation has allocated 4.03 lakh quintal seeds to the cooperative societies, said the officer and further elaborated that 1.72 lakh quintal seeds have been distributed to farmers.

Shedding details about the target set by the state government regarding seeds of millets, the officer informed that against the received target of 2700 quintal seeds of Kodo, 6800 quintal seeds are available with the corporation. Similarly, the corporation is having 10000 quintals of Ragi seeds against the target of 5500 quintals. Likewise, against the target of 6800 quintals, around 12500 quintal seeds of lentils are available with the corporation.

The corporation has completed the arrangement of seeds according to the need and there is no shortage of any kind, he added. (ANI)

