Korba (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 8 (ANI): The police arrested a 16-year-old youth for allegedly raping an 8-year-old girl within 24 hours of the incident in Kurru Bhata village under Bango police station limits in Chhatisgarh's Korba district, an official said on Monday.

The minor girl went to the forest for grazing cattle on Sunday morning, during which a 16-year-old youth, who lived in the neighbourhood of the victim, reached there and he criminally assaulted her. After committing the crime, the accused fled from the spot.

The victim reached the house before the evening and she was sitting silently at home. In the evening, when the parents of the minor reached home after working in the farmland, they found the house was splattered with blood and the clothes of the minor were stained with blood.

After a long time, the girl gathered some courage and informed her parents about the incident. Seeing the condition of the minor, the family took her to the sub-health centre at Bango through 112, where her health condition deteriorated and she was admitted to the medical college.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Abhishek Verma said that a case was registered against the accused under section 376AB of the IPC and section 6 of the POCSO act. The accused was arrested and sent to the juvenile home.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

