Dehradun, Jan 10 (PTI) Haridwar Chief Education Officer in-charge Vidyashankar Chaturvedi was suspended on Monday for allegedly issuing backdated appointment letters to teachers when the model code of conduct had already come into force, officials said.

Chaturvedi was suspended with immediate effect as prima facie his role has been found suspect and the charges are of serious nature, Secondary Education Secretary R Meenakshi Sundaram said in an order.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Harish Rawat had accused the state government of making appointments in different departments including excise, education and health in violation of the model code of conduct which came into force with the announcement of poll dates last Saturday. The party had also lodged a written complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer asking the commission to cancel the appointments made in violation of the Model Code of Conduct and seize all documents related to them.

