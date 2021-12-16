Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], December 16 (ANI): As part of a voter awareness campaign, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra and two Election Commissioners flagged off Voter Awareness Vans in Punjab on Thursday.

A total of 30 mobile vans, equipped with LED and audio systems, will roam across the state to create voter education and awareness on various aspects including registration, ethical voting and EVM-VVPAT, according to an official statement issued by the Office of Chief Electoral Officer, Punjab.

"Bigger districts will get two vans each, while, one each van will be handed over to smaller districts," the statement said.

After flagging off the awareness vans, the Commission team unveiled the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) exhibition showcasing various audio-visual creatives and ongoing field activities in the state.

The Commission team then interacted with the different types of voters including first-time voters, Persons with Disability (PwD) voters and transgenders present on the occasion and encouraged them to sensitise maximum people for enhanced electoral participation. The Commission also felicitated these voters.

During the review meeting with district officials, the Commission also launched an 'online poster design' contest to engage with youths and get new creative ideas about the values of every single vote.

The top three posters would be given cash prizes of Rs 10,000, Rs 7,500 and Rs 5,000 respectively and ten consolation prizes of 2,000 would be given. The contest will happen across social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Later, the Commission released a KAP survey report, SVEEP Plan, EPIC Kit, EVM- VVPAT poster and Voter guide.

A special poster on EVM or VVPAT was launched today which will be placed in all crowded locations and polling booths across the state. (ANI)

