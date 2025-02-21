New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): The Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, Devendra Kumar Upadhyay, on Friday administered the oath to Renu Bhatnagar and Rajneesh Kumar Gupta, who have been appointed as Judges of the Delhi High Court. The ceremony took place at the high court premises.

The event was attended by all sitting judges of the Delhi High Court, Bar leaders, several other advocates, and family members of the newly appointed judges.

Also Read | Stock Market Today, February 21: ICICI Bank, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Motors and Reliance Industries Share Prices Drag Benchmark Indices; Rupee Strengthens.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Ministry of Law and Justice officially notified the appointments of Renu Bhatnagar and Rajneesh Kumar Gupta as judges of the Delhi High Court.

The notification stated, "In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, the President of India, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint Renu Bhatnagar and Rajneesh Kumar Gupta (Judicial Officers) as Judges in the Delhi High Court."

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for February 21, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

This development follows the recommendation made by the Supreme Court Collegium on February 5, led by the Chief Justice of India, which proposed the elevation of Renu Bhatnagar and Rajneesh Kumar Gupta as Judges of the Delhi High Court during a meeting held on that date.

Rajneesh Kumar Gupta was born on May 21, 1966. He completed his Bachelor of Science (Honors) and later pursued his LLB from Punjab University. In 1992, he joined the Delhi Judicial Service. Subsequently, he earned his LLM from Kurukshetra University. In 2006, he was promoted to the Delhi Higher Judicial Service. Currently, he serves as the Principal District & Sessions Judge (South-East) at Saket Courts Complex, New Delhi.

Renu Bhatnagar graduated from M.D.U. Rohtak, Haryana in 1986, pursued an LLB from Campus Law Centre, University of Delhi in 1989, and later attained an LLM from Kurukshetra University in 2005.

She joined the Delhi Judicial Services in 1992 and was promoted to Delhi Higher Judicial Services in August 2003. Over three decades, she has served in various jurisdictions including Civil, Criminal, Labour Laws, and Family Courts across multiple court complexes in Delhi. She also served as Joint Registrar on deputation from September 2005 to September 2007.

In April 2023, she was appointed as Principal Judge, Family Courts (Hqs), and later promoted to Principal District & Sessions Judge, South-East, Saket, New Delhi in May. Since June 8, 2023, she has been serving as Principal District & Sessions Judge, Shahdra, Karkardooma Courts, Delhi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)