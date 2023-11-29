New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Wednesday welcomed two judges from Nepal who sat in court and witnessed its court proceedings.

"I welcome the two very distinguished judges to our bench," the CJI said.

Chandrachud also announced they will hold an Indo-Nepal Exchange programme soon and invite delegations from the bar of Nepal.

The Supreme Court of Nepal judges--Chief Justice of Nepal Bishowambhar Prasad Shrestha and Justice Hari Prasad Phuyal--joined the bench and witnessed the court proceedings of the bench headed by CJI Chandrachud.

"One thing of interest to all our colleagues in the bar would be that Justice Hari Prasad was the Attorney General before his appointment to the bench of the Supreme Court. I was just telling Justice PS Narasimha and Justice KV Vishwanathan that they would strike a particular chord with him," the CJI said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that India and Nepal have a spiritual connection.

On Tuesday, judges from various countries including Ivory Coast, South Sudan, Cameroon, Botswana and Ghana, among others, were present in the Supreme Court on Tuesday and witnessed the court proceedings.

Judges from the offices of justice overseas were in the national capital to attend the first regional conference on Access to Legal Aid.

The National Legal Services Authority, India (NALSA), together with the International Legal Foundation (ILF), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), hosted the first regional conference on Access to Legal Aid in Delhi.

The event kicked off on Monday (November 27) and concluded on Tuesday. The objective behind hosting this event was to address the challenges of ensuring access to quality legal aid services in the countries that comprise the Global South.

The conference brought together Chief Justices, Ministers of Justice, legal aid officers, policymakers, and civil society experts from 70 Africa-Asia-Pacific countries of the Global South to discuss the challenges and opportunities in ensuring access to quality legal aid services for the poor and vulnerable.

More than 200 delegates took part in the two-day conference. (ANI)

