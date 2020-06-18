India News | Chief Medical Superintendent Tests COVID-19 Positive in Mathura, District's Tally Now 181

Mathura, Jun 17 (PTI) The chief medical superintendent of the district hospital tested positive for COVID-19 here on Wednesday, taking the number of infections to 181, an official said.

"The chief medical superintendent of the district hospital has been sent for treatment in K D Medical College" DM Sarvagya Ram Mishra said.

He said, the contacts of the medical superintendent, including staff of the district hospital, are being traced.

They would be sent for quarantine and their sampled will be collected for testing, the district magistrate said.

So far, 87 people have recovered from the infection, leaving 87 active cases in Mathura district, he said, adding seven coronavirus patients have died.

Of the 5,824 samples taken so far, the results of 5,215 came out negative, while reports of 372 are awaited, the DM said.

