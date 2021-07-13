Ranchi, July 13 (PTI) Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday received newly appointed Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais on his arrival at Birsa Munda airport at Ranchi.

Former Tripura Governor Bais was transferred and appointed as Governor of Jharkhand, succeeding Droupadi Murmu.

"Newly appointed Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais reached Ranchi on Tuesday evening. Chief Minister Hemant Soren welcomed him at Birsa Munda Airport," a state government spokesperson said.

Soren was accompanied by Ministers Alamgir Alam, Rameshwar Oraon, Champai Soren, Badal Patralekh, Mithilesh Thakur, Satyanand Bhokta, and Joba Manjhi.

Chief Secretary Sukhdev Singh, DGP Neeraj Sinha, Advocate General Rajiv Ranjan, Additional Chief Secretary Shailesh Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Rajiv Arun Ekka, Principal Secretary Vandana Dadel, South Chotanagpur Divisional Commissioner Nitin Madan Kulkarni, Secretary to Chief Minister Vinay Choubey, Deputy Commissioner Ranchi Chhavi Ranjan and SSP Ranchi Surendra Jha were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Outgoing Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu on Monday left for her home in Rairangpur area of Odisha.

Before leaving, she met all the officials and employees of Raj Bhavan and expressed her gratitude for their cooperation.

Murmu was given a guard of honour at the Birsa Munda airport where the chief minister and other officials were present.

