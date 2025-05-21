New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday to congratulate him on the success of Operation Sindoor and express his gratitude to the Army, said an official release.

Accordimg to the release later, while addressing the media persons at Haryana Bhawan in New Delhi, Saini praised the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, stating that under his guidance, the brave soldiers of the country had successfully destroyed terrorist hideouts on their own land. "Only the Prime Minister could have taken such a historic decision," he remarked.

The Chief Minister condemned the cowardly attack by terrorists in Pahalgam, in which innocent civilians were killed. He said the incident deeply hurt and angered the people of the country, who demanded strong action against terrorism. Responding to the nation's sentiments, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took decisive steps and launched Operation Sindoor, through which our brave soldiers eliminated the terrorists on their own land.

Nayab Singh Saini stated that "before 2014, terrorists used to infiltrate the country and carried out attacks, creating an atmosphere of fear and insecurity across the nation." However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took decisive and stringent measures against terrorism. The Prime Minister made it clear that the time had come to eliminate the remaining ground of terrorism. Our brave soldiers struck at the very land in Pakistan where terrorism was nurtured and protected, and successfully crushed the terrorists at their source.

He said that the country is secure under the leadership of the Prime Minister. By taking such decisive action, the Prime Minister has strengthened the nation, ensuring its safety and empowerment. Today, there is a sense of satisfaction among the citizens, while fear has gripped the minds of terrorists.

In response to a question, the Chief Minister said that Operation Sindoor has exposed the true face of Pakistan to the entire world. While Pakistan was attempting to defame India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unmasked its role in promoting terrorism on the global stage. He added that the Prime Minister has sent a strong message that "blood and water cannot flow together."

The Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister has also been briefed on the ongoing development works and schemes in Haryana. He said that several development projects were launched by the Prime Minister on the occasion of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti. The Chief Minister added that whenever the Prime Minister visits Haryana, it brings a renewed sense of energy and enthusiasm among the people.

In response to another question, the Chief Minister said that the police are thoroughly investigating the cases of spying in Haryana. He added that clear instructions have been issued to conduct a comprehensive probe into the individuals involved. (ANI)

