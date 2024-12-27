New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha have paid their tributes to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh who passed away at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi on Thursday night.

In a post on X, Bhupendra Patel expressed sadness over the former Prime Minister's demise and said that his contributions to India's development are significant.

"The news of the demise of former Prime Minister of India, renowned economist Dr. Manmohan Singh ji is extremely sad. While discharging various responsibilities, he made significant contributions to the development of the country. May God give peace to his soul and give strength to his family and supporters to bear this sorrow. Om peace," Bhupendra Patel said.

In his condolence message on X, Tripura CM Manik Saha said that Manmohan Singh's contributions to nation-building and shaping the economic landscape of the country will always be remembered.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of former PM of India and veteran Congress leader Manmohan Singh Ji. His contributions to nation-building and shaping the economic landscape of the country will always be remembered. May the departed soul find eternal peace!" Saha said.

Former PM Manmohan Singh passed away on Thursday night at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions, AIIMS informed.

India's top leaders including President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Manmohan Singh.

Murmu said that Dr Singh made critical contributions to reforming the Indian economy and will be remembered for his service to the nation.

In a condolence message on X, Murmu said, "Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh Ji was one of those rare politicians who also straddled the worlds of academia and administration with equal ease. In his various roles in public offices, he made critical contributions to reforming the Indian economy. He will always be remembered for his service to the nation, his unblemished political life and his utmost humility. His passing is a great loss to all of us."

"I pay my respectful homage to one of the greatest sons of Bharat and convey my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers," President Murmu added.

PM Modi has said that India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders.

"India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. Rising from humble origins, he rose to become a respected economist. He served in various government positions as well, including as Finance Minister, leaving a strong imprint on our economic policy over the years. His interventions in Parliament were also insightful. As our Prime Minister, he made extensive efforts to improve people's lives," he wrote on X.

Singh retired from the Rajya Sabha earlier this year after serving 33 years in the house.

Manmohan Singh, born in Punjab in 1932, served two terms as Prime Minister of India- from 2004 to 2014. He took the oath of office for the first time in 2004, after Congress' win in the 2004 Lok Sabha election against Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA. He served his second term from 2009 to 2014. He was then succeeded by PM Narendra Modi in 2014. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)