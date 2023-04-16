Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 15 (ANI): Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan visited Head Quarters of Western Naval Command (WNC) and interacted with Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C), WNC, said an official statement.

Chief of Defence Staff was briefed on the role, responsibilities and operational preparedness of the Western Naval Command and measures instituted to safeguard the Western seaboard, the statement said.

"CDS addressed and interacted with the senior officers of the three services at Mumbai, including officers from IA/ HQ MG&G Area and IAF/HQMAO. He provided his guidance on the Armed Forces to be Ready, Resurgent and Relevant in the current era. He also discussed the way ahead on Jointmanship, Integration and Theaterisation, and the crucial role of Aatmanirbharta", reads the statement.

The CDS visited the latest frontline destroyer INS Mormugao, submarine INS Vela and the facilities at the Naval Dockyard, Mumbai.

He was also familiarised with the progress in naval shipbuilding and indigenisation during his visit to MDL, the statement added. (ANI)

