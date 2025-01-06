New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi visited the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Republic Day Camp 2025 at Delhi Cantt on Monday.

During his address, he lauded the NCC cadets for their high standards of display and immaculate turnout. He further encouraged them to carry the ethos of NCC to each and every corner of the country with high spirit and enthusiasm, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Shocker: Minor Female Hockey Player Raped by Coach Who Was Training Players for Upcoming National Games.

The CNS also applauded the NCC's community development programmes, like Swachhta Pakhwada, tree plantation drives, blood donation camps, cancer awareness programmes and initiatives like Puneet Sagar Abhiyan which raise social awareness & contribute to nation-building.

CNS complimented the DG NCC, for demonstrating exemplary vision and leadership in raising the profile of NCC. He also reiterated Swami Vivekananda's thought of 'Arise, awake and stop not till the goal is reached' to the cadets and stated that as a nation with one of the youngest populations in the world, NCC represents a mini-India that would lead the country into Viksit Bharat, the press release stated.

Also Read | Cyber Fraud in Saharanpur: Woman Falls Victim to Cyber Fraud, Ends Life by Consuming Poison.

Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi exhorted that the motto of Unity & discipline, and the core values of patriotism, commitment & social service that the cadets imbibe in this camp, would help them develop into model citizens.

Chief of the Naval Staff gave a mantra to the cadets that to succeed and achieve the aim, one must have a blend of attitude and aptitude, self-belief, character & commitment and self-discipline. He further quoted the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi - 'It is because of the power of the youth like you that the whole world looks at India with hope and expectations' to encourage the cadets.

The CNS highlighted the collaboration between the NCC and Indian Navy as a shining example of synergy and partnership. He mentioned that in the past year, more than 200 cadets underwent training at the Indian Naval Academy at Ezhimala; 100 cadets underwent yachting training at Goa, Kochi and Vizag; nearly 250 cadets underwent sea training at Vizag and Mumbai; 20 Cadets sailed Naval ship of 1 Training Squadron and visited 10 countries as part of Over Seas Deployment (OSD); 150 cadets undertook Sea Sailing on board INSV Tarangini from Mumbai to Vizag, the press release read.

Chief of the Naval Staff further stated that the Indian Navy also organised the All India Nausainik Camp at INS Shivaji, Lonavala and the All India Yachting Regatta at INS Chilka under which cadets visited diverse countries on OSDs on Naval Ships to gain global exposure. He praised the participation by NCC cadets in the Coastal Security Exercise 'Sea Vigil' in large numbers and assured NCC cadets of the continued support from the Indian Navy in conducting Naval Wing training activities.

As part of the event, the CNS visited the 'Hall of Fame' where he was briefed about the rich embodiment of NCC's history, shown all three dedicated sections of Army, Navy & Air Force and briefed about the training & the achievements. He also witnessed an 'Cultural Programme' performed by the talented cadets in the NCC Auditorium. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)