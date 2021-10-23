New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) Child health activities of immunisation, growth monitoring and supplementary nutrition came to a standstill between April and June 2020 impacting the children living in the Nizamuddin Basti here after the area was sealed following a religious congregation amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a research paper.

The Nizamuddin Basti came into the limelight when the Tablighi Jamaat headquarters located in the area was localised as the source of Covid, according to the paper published in the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights' (DCPCR) first journal 'Children First: Journal on Children's Lives'.

The sealing of the area impacted the lives of everyone in the community, it said.

The Tablighi Jamaat congregation was held amid the COVID-19 pandemic at the Nizammudin Markaz, following which an FIR was registered under the Epidemic Diseases Act, the Disaster Management Act, Foreigners Act and various provisions of the penal code in connection with the event.

It was alleged that the Nizamudddin centre, visited by thousands, had turned out to be a hotspot for spread of coronavirus.

The paper was drafted by the Nizamuddin Urban Renewal Initiative under the aegis of the Aga Khan Development Network which has been working in the area since 2007.

During the pandemic, the polyclinic in the area functioned in a limited capacity, the paper said.

"Coupled with the sealing of the Nizamuddin Basti, medical intervention and the child health activities of immunisation, growth monitoring and supplementary nutrition came to a standstill from April to June 2020," it said.

The paper also stated that uncertainty about life led to an increase in aggression and caused an anxiety about the future.

There was also an increase in cases of domestic violence, which had an impact on children, it said.

Many parents in the area also spoke about excessive television viewing among children as a result of the lockdown. Some parents also said children became lethargic and were sleeping for a much longer duration while some children were also reported to be angry and aggressive, it said.

