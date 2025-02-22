Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], February 22 (ANI): On International Mother Language Day, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel extended his best wishes and emphasised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat,' giving due importance to the languages of every state.

Today, any citizen of the country can express themselves in their mother tongue, the chief minister said.

At the Sahitya Gaurav Puraskar ceremony organised by Gujarat Sahitya Academy, the chief minister noted that today's parents place greater emphasis on teaching English to their children.

"While there is nothing wrong with learning English or any other language, children must also be made aware of the significance of the Gujarati language. Regardless of how many languages a child learns, having an equally strong command of their mother tongue is essential," said the CM.

The Chief Minister stated that under the guidance of the Prime Minister, the mantra of "Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi" has provided direction for preserving and developing our heritage. In alignment with the PM's vision, the state government is committed to preserving and promoting our cultural heritage, especially our mother tongue, recognising its role in national development.

"PM has given India's national language a global identity, consistently communicating in it abroad and inspiring pride in using our mother tongue worldwide. As youth interest in literature declines, it is our duty to pass on the legacy of the mother tongue. Esteemed literary figures and senior members present at this event must engage young minds, using platforms like social media to highlight literature's significance," the Chief Minister said.

"By adhering to the ethos of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,' we must not only preserve the glory of our culture but also work towards enhancing it. The youth play a crucial role in the development of the nation, and by harnessing their potential, we must strive to make India a developed nation in every domain," he added.

At this ceremony, the Chief Minister conferred the Gujarat Gaurav Puraskar upon renowned writer Shri Balvant Jani and the Yuva Gaurav Puraskar to Shri Milind Gadhvi.

The event was held in the esteemed presence of Cultural Minister Mulubhai Bera and Minister of State for Culture Harsh Sanghavi. Additionally, the occasion was graced by the Chairman of the Gujarat Sahitya Academy, Bhagyesh Jha, Principal Secretary of Youth and Cultural Activities, M Thennarasan, Vice-Chancellor Niranjan Patel, esteemed literary figure Madhav Ramanuj, and a large gathering of literary scholars. (ANI)

