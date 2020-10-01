Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 1 (ANI): Uttarakhand Education Minister Arvind Pandey on Thursday said that children would not be allowed to participate in school functions on October 2 on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, owing to the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Addressing a press conference, he said that teachers and staff would be permitted to celebrate the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, in adherence to guidelines prescribed by the central government.

Also Read | Hathras Incident: Ahead of JNUSU Protest at India Gate Tomorrow, Large Gatherings Banned in Delhi.

"Regarding the opening of schools in the state, all district magistrates should talk to the schools and parents and give a proper report within one week. The matter will be discussed in cabinet after the report is assessed," Pandey said.

He added that a proposal has been made to reopen schools in a phased manner. The first phase will see the opening of classes 9 to 12, followed by KG classes to class 5 in the second phase.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 14-Year-Old Girl Killed With Bricks And Stones in Bhadohi; Body Dumped in Fields.

"This will be contingent on feedback received by parents. It will be opened only if parents want it to," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)