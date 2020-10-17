By Ashoke Raj

Leh, (Ladakh) [India], October 17 (ANI): Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Saturday interacted with workers involved in road construction near Khardungla Pass in Leh.

Reddy while on his way for campaigning for Leh hills council election in Laddakh stopped his car at Khardung village near Khardungla Pass and interacted with the road workers engaged in contruction activities in the region.

"As I arrived at the serene land of Ladakh, on my way from Leh to Nubra, I had the opportunity to interact with the workers of Border Road Organisation who are relentlessly building infrastructure at an altitude of 18,600 feet, at Khardongla - Nubra Road," Reddy said.

"China is making a road near the border area. Why doesn't India build a road near the border? We should also build the road here," Reddy told the workers.

He also said that for the past 70 years no government from our country has tried to build a road near the border area, a good road."

Khardungla pass in Leh is known as the world's highest motor-able road in the and its height is 18,380 feet from the sea level, where the temperature is mostly reported in minus and oxygen is low.

Minister Reddy enquired about workers' health, accommodation facilities, payment and communication facilities during the interaction. Currently, road construction work is underway in Khardung village near Khardungla Pass.

Workers told Reddy that, "We don't have a problem here. We have been provided heavy jackets, food, sleeping bags and Rs350- 400 in a day."

Before leaving the place Reddy said to the workers, "You know who am I? I am the Home Minister of India, Amit Shah is the Home Minister and I'm the junior minister of state in home ministry."

Most workers who are constructing the road in Leh are from Jharkhand (Giridih). (ANI)

