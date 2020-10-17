By Ashoke Raj

Leh, (Ladakh) [India], October 17 (ANI): Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Saturday interacted with workers engaged in road construction near Khardungla Pass in Leh which is about 300 km from the border with China.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Shares Her Navratri Celebration Photos; Actress Inform Fans about the Fresh FIR Filed Against Her (Read Tweet).

Reddy while on his way for campaigning for Leh hills council election in Laddakh stopped his car at Khardung village near Khardungla Pass and interacted with the workers engaged in road construction.

"As I arrived at the serene land of Ladakh, on my way from Leh to Nubra, I had the opportunity to interact with the workers of Border Road Organisation who are building infrastructure at an altitude of 18,600 feet, at Khardongla-Nubra Road," Reddy said.

Also Read | Delhi Sports University Will Provide World-Class Sports Opportunities to Youth of Delhi; Will Fulfil India's Aspirations to Bag Olympic Medals: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

"China is making a road near the border area. Why doesn't India build a road near the border? We should also build a road here," Reddy told the workers.

He also said that for the past 70 years no government from our country has tried to build a good road near the border area.

Khardungla pass in Leh is known as the world's highest motorable road and its height is 18,380 feet from the sea level, where the temperature is reported below 0 degree Celsius and oxygen is low.

Minister Reddy enquired about workers' health, accommodation facilities, payment and communication facilities during the interaction. Currently, road construction work is underway in Khardung village near Khardungla Pass.

The workers told Reddy, "We don't face problems here. We have been provided heavy jackets, food, sleeping bags and Rs350- 400 in a day."

Most workers who are constructing the road in Leh are from Giridih in Jharkhand. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)