India News | China Turned Modi Govt's 'fixed' Fight into Real One: Ambedkar

Nagpur, Jun 18 (PTI) Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) leader Prakash Ambedkar on Thursday alleged that the Modi government was earlier playing a "fixed fight" with China, which the neighbouring country turned into a real one recently.

The Dalit leader also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should reveal why his government was playing 'noora kushti' (fixed fight) with China, and tell the "politics" behind that policy.

Also Read | 'It Demonstrates Goodwill India Enjoys at UN', Says Vikas Swarup: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 18, 2020.

Ambedkar's statements come in the wake of a violent clash between Indian and Chinese troops that took place on Monday evening at Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh, which resulted in the death of a colonel and 19 other Indian Army soldiers.

"Fifteen days ago, I had made a statement that the PM is playing 'noora kushti' with China. I had also said that as long as it is 'noora kushti' it doesn't matter, but if China decides to convert it into a real 'kushti', then there will be problem for India. And that's what has happened now," Ambedkar told reporters here.

Also Read | 'No Indian Troops Missing': Army Clarifies After NYT Reports 'Capture' of India's Soldiers by China During Galwan Valley Face-Off.

"Chinese soldiers resorted to stone pelting, in which 20 Indian soldiers were martyred. There is no confirmation about the number of casualties in China," he said.

"But what was the reason behind the 'noora kushti' played by the prime minister? He should tell it to the nation. He should reveal the politics behind it. If he does not make it clear, then we will draw our own conclusions and then the government should not say that the countrymen didn't stand behind it when it was in trouble," he added.

Ambedkar said that the government should take every political party on board and take everyone into confidence on the issue.

"The PM should at least discuss what he wants to do in future," he said.

Meanwhile, Ambedkar also demanded a CBI inquiry into the death of Dalit social activist Arvind Bansod, who allegedly committed suicide in Pimpaldhara village Nagpur district last month.

The police have filed a case against LPG agency owner Mithilesh alias Mayur Bandopant Umarkar and his two friends under IPC section 306 (abetment of suicide).

According to police, on May 27, Bansod and his friend Gajanan Raut, travelling on a motorcycle, stopped near the gas agency and started clicking pictures of the outlet. Umarkar and his two friends objected to the duo taking pictures and they allegedly slapped and abused Bansod, who later purchased pesticides and consumed it. Bansod died in a hospital two days later.

Ambedkar said, "We are not satisfied with the probe conducted so far. Several witnesses have not been examined till now. There should a CBI inquiry into the incident." PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)