Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 9 (ANI): Chinar Corps organized a program in Srinagar on the occasion of International Women's Day on Tuesday.

GoC of Chinar Corps Lt General DP Pandey participated in the event.

Also Read | Apple iPad Air With M1 Chip Launched; Check Prices, Features & Specifications Here.

Speaking to mediapersons, Lt General DP Pandey said, "Today (March 8) we are celebrating International Women's Day. Chinar Corps has always worked for the empowerment of women in Kashmir. A woman is the pillar of strength of any society. We want every woman to step forward and help us in establishing long-term peace in Kashmir."

Chinar Corps organised programmes wherein women from different walks of life shared their experiences and struggles. (ANI)

Also Read | Apple iPhone SE 5G With A15 Bionic SoC Launched; India Prices Start at Rs 43,900.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)