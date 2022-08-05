New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) China's Special Envoy on Afghanistan Yue Xiaoyong paid a quiet visit to India this week during which he held talks with a senior Indian official on the overall situation in the war-torn country, people familiar with the development said on Friday.

It was Yue's first visit to India which came over four months after Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi travelled to India.

The people said the Chinese envoy held wide-ranging talks with the External Affairs Ministry's point person for Afghanistan J P Singh.

The discussions were learnt to have taken place on Thursday.

The people said the visit by the Chinese envoy signalled Beijing's acknowledgement of New Delhi's important role in Afghanistan.

They, however, said the talks should not be seen as the resumption of all kinds of engagement by India with China amid the eastern Ladakh border standoff.

India has been consistently maintaining that peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) were key to the overall development of the bilateral ties.

India has been in touch with several leading powers on the situation in Afghanistan.

In June, India re-established its diplomatic presence in Kabul by deploying a "technical team" in its embassy in the Afghan capital.

India had withdrawn its officials from the embassy after the Taliban seized power last August following concerns over their security.

The reopening of the embassy came weeks after an Indian team led by Singh visited Kabul and met Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and some other members of the Taliban dispensation.

In the meeting, the Taliban side had assured the Indian team that adequate security will be provided if India sends its officials to the embassy in Kabul.

