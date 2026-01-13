New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): Leaders of China's Communist Party (CCP) on Tuesday met Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale at the RSS headquarters. The meeting lasted for approximately half an hour, according to sources.

According to the organisation's sources, the meeting was purely a courtesy call, initiated after the CCP delegation expressed its desire to interact with the RSS leadership. No formal agenda was discussed during the interaction, the sources added.

Also Read | 'Nations That Stay Prepared, Prevail': Indian Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi on Operation Sindoor (Watch Videos).

Earlier, late last evening, the CCP leaders had visited the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters, where they held a meeting with the party's General Secretary Arun Singh and the party's Foreign Affairs Department Convener Vijay Chauthaiwale. That interaction was also described as part of a 'routine exchange'.

Sources indicated that both meetings were courtesy interactions and should not be viewed as formal or policy-level engagements. Further details regarding the meetings are awaited.

Also Read | Bengaluru Power Outage on January 14: Widespread Outages Expected on Wednesday Due to Maintenance Work, Check List of Affected Areas.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate criticised the CCP-BJP meeting, saying that while China "supported Pakistan during Operation Sindoor," and is "settling villages in Arunchal" the BJP leaders are exchanging hugs with them.

She added, "A meeting is taking place between BJP leaders and leaders of China's Communist Party In Operation Sindoor, China supported Pakistan Our brave soldiers were martyred in Galwan China is sitting there having encroached in Ladakh It is settling villages in Arunachal And here, hugs are being exchanged."

The Congress leader questioned on X, "What is this relationship called? Why did BJP commit treason against the country? What secret agreement was made between BJP and China?"

Shrinate also alleged that similar alleged Chinese encroachment has happened in Jammu and Kashmir, with the country claiming the Shaksgam valley area as its own.

"China has claimed the Shaksgam Valley of Jammu and Kashmir as its own territory For the past several days, China has been carrying out construction here under the name of CPEC After Ladakh, how has China managed to intrude all the way here now? How is China showing such audacity?" she asked.

Earlier, in another on post on X, the Congress leader claimed that the Central government is lifting a ban on Chinese companies which barred them from participating in government contract bidding.

"Modi ji is about to lift that ban on Chinese companies, under which they couldn't participate in government contracts - now they'll grab government contracts left and right," she wrote.

"It's only been 8 months since China gave full support to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor - which was the action against the martyrdom of our 26 people in Pahalgam. Due to China's support, during Operation Sindoor, our soldiers and civilians, including small children, met painful deaths," she added.

She further alleged that with China's alleged support to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, the death of army officials in the 2021 Galwan Valley clash, while India continued to have increasing business with China shows how Prime Minister Narendra Modi "whimpers in front of America, grovels before China" while hailing himself as a "world guru." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)