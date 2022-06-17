Noida, Jun 17 (PTI) As investigation intensified into the arrest of a Chinese national staying illegally in Greater Noida for almost two years, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration on Friday said it will run a campaign to get all facilities providing accommodation to foreigners registered.

The district administration and police have also noticed certain loopholes within the system which allows certain lodging facilities to bypass laws, with officials saying they are looking into “fixing the grey areas”.

Chinese national Xue fei aka Kelay (36), who was staying illegally in India and his Indian girlfriend Petekhrinuo (22), who hails from Nagaland, were arrested from a hotel in Gurugram, Haryana, by Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar Police on Monday.

They were held on the basis of information given by two Chinese nationals arrested on the Nepal-India border in Bihar last Saturday by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) as they were trying to cross over into the Himalayan nation after staying in India illegally, police said.

On Tuesday night, police busted a three-storey club which was being run in a clandestine manner in Gharbara village of Greater Noida and found out that Chinese people staying in India were the key patrons of the facility.

According to police officials, the club, which also had luxury rooms besides bar and restaurant, had been operational since 2020 but it is not registered with the government agencies.

The role of local police officials has also come under the purview of probe while central investigation agencies have also been informed about the case as Xue fei was found in possession of forged documents like Aadhar card and an Indian passport, they said.

According to rules, places like hotels, guesthouses, and lodges have to be registered under the Sarais Act, 1867, which deals with buildings used for shelter and accommodation of travellers, officials said.

“The district administration monitors such facilities which are registered because there are several others who do not get themselves registered on their own. As per provisions for registration, they are required to get an NOC (no-objection certificate) from the local police also,” District Magistrate Suhas L Yathiraj told PTI.

“There are several properties registered by the Tourism Department under the 'bed and breakfast' scheme. However, we will now run a campaign for verification of such properties to ensure that their operators get them registered,” he added.

According to official figures available, there are only 37 properties which are registered under the Sarais Act, 1867 across Noida and Greater Noida in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

The Act states that any building being used for the accommodation of travellers needs to be registered with the district magistrate, who can also seek periodic reports from these 'sarais' and impose penalty in case of any violation of law and even improper maintenance.

